Miley Cyrus dances her way through Pride (with the help of some drag queen friends) for a special rendition of Cher's 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Believe." The performance, which was released Wednesday (June 23), comes ahead of Cyrus' new Pride special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which will exclusively stream on Peacock starting June 25. Filmed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the hourlong concert special will see Cyrus take the stage with a number of country artists to celebrate all things LGBTQ.