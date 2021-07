The hair-care world has always been a space for self-invention and creativity for Black people. It's also a site of innovation—from Lyda Newman, who patented a hairbrush designed with synthetic bristles in 1898, to Christina Jenkins, the woman who developed the sew-in hair weaving method in 1951, Black women have always been at the forefront of pushing the industry forward. That pioneering legacy is still going strong to this day. While the majority of the focus is placed on the natural hair-care styling product boom, there have been just as many advancements beyond that realm that have allowed Black people to gain a new sense of autonomy over their hair.