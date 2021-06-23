Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1231 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Tuscarora, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Elko County.alerts.weather.gov