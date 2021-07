Jessie J broke down while opening up about her recent health struggles in an emotional post discussing her inability to sing fully due to nodules in her throat. “I was asked to send a speech therapist a video of me singing something quietly, so she could hear my voice,” the 33-year-old musician wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18, noting why she was singing so low in the clip. “The first song I sang was ‘I Want Love.’ Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing bought me to tears.”