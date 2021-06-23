Hurt town council formally approves budget, considers emergency preparedness plan
Hurt Town Council issued the final seal of approval for its upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 operating budget during a called meeting Tuesday, June 15. The action came as a matter of course following a public hearing and preliminary approval vote two weeks earlier. With no further discussion and on a motion by Finance Committee Chairman Steve Watson, passage was unanimous, and the new budget takes effect July 1.www.altavistajournal.com