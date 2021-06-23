EU Proposes Joint Cybersecurity Unit
The European Commission has proposed creating a Joint Cyber Unit to help EU member states respond to and prevent cyberattacks, especially those involving ransomware. Under the proposal, the EU would create a rapid response team to mitigate threats from hackers and establish national and cross-border monitoring and detection capabilities. The new unit also would work with member nations' law enforcement and cyber agencies, security firms, diplomats and military services to coordinate cybersecurity operations and threat intelligence sharing, the European Commission says.www.inforisktoday.com