EU Proposes Joint Cybersecurity Unit

By Akshaya Asokan
inforisktoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission has proposed creating a Joint Cyber Unit to help EU member states respond to and prevent cyberattacks, especially those involving ransomware. Under the proposal, the EU would create a rapid response team to mitigate threats from hackers and establish national and cross-border monitoring and detection capabilities. The new unit also would work with member nations' law enforcement and cyber agencies, security firms, diplomats and military services to coordinate cybersecurity operations and threat intelligence sharing, the European Commission says.

TechnologyHackRead

EU to Launch Bloc-wide Rapid Response Joint Cyber Unit

The task force is quite similar to Washington’s newly proposed ransomware task force, but the EU’s version will coordinate current work between cyber agencies/authorities across the bloc. The European Union (EU) plans to set up a new cybersecurity task force to respond to cyberattacks across the bloc. Called the Joint...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

France, Germany propose EU summit with Russia's Putin, diplomats say

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - The envoys of France and Germany proposed to their European Union counterparts on Wednesday the idea of an EU summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to improve relations, two diplomats said. Such a summit, which would be the first since Russia's annexation of...
Public Safetytheiet.org

EU announces Joint Cyber Unit to tackle escalating online crime

The European Commission has announced plans to establish a 'Joint Cyber Unit' to tackle the rising number of serious cyber incidents impacting public services and businesses across the EU. Following the start of lockdowns imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, hacking activity against corporations more than doubled as cyber criminals exploited...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

EU Commission Eyes Cyber Unit To Fight Large-Scale Attacks

The European Commission is busy forming a Joint Cyber Unit that will help to deal with rising cybercrime, according to a press release. It will handle cases involving people, businesses and public services, the release stated. Cybersecurity has become a threat around the world as the pandemic has seen business...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU cyber unit should start working in a year

The EU Commission has presented a concept with which the reaction to large-scale security incidents should be improved. By June 30, 2022, a joint cyber unit platform should be in place and start working; it should function fully within a year. For the preparation, the EU Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA) should...
TechnologyLight Reading

Eurobites: Brussels plans pan-EU cyber unit

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: O2 UK accused of return to roaming charges; Openreach rolls on; telcos aim to make parcel delivery more eco-friendly. The European Commission is proposing a Joint Cyber Unit, which will pool the individual expertise of EU member states to fight large-scale cyberattacks in a more coordinated manner than has been the case to date. The hope is that the unit will have reached its "operational phase" by summer 2022 and be fully established a year later. The unit will be funded by the Commission, primarily through the Digital Europe Programme. Additional contributions, especially to develop member states' cyberdefense capabilities, may come from the European Defence Fund.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

EU, U.S. Partner on Malware, Cybersecurity Defense

Last week, the world’s major democratic governments took steps to coordinate cybersecurity defenses, with the European Union and the United States launching an initiative to combat ransomware, which has become an increasingly critical national security issue. The stated goals of the partnership highlight law enforcement action, raising public awareness on...
