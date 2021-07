First, to answer reader questions from last week, when I detailed all the new candy and snacks about to hit the market: the Savor Street Grain-Free Pretzels, made from cassava, taste like real pretzels. Or maybe it’s just that the taste of salt can mask anything. Either way, if you’re avoiding gluten for whatever reason, these are a good substitute for Rold Gold and their ilk. On the candy side, the Trolli Sour Bursting Crawlers are very sour. The bursting effect was not as dramatic as I’d hoped, though. And here are even more products you can expect to find at the grocery store later this year and beyond.