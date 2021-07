The Instapark Betta Solar Pool Skimmer is an automated cleaning robot that will work diligently to clean pools in an effective manner without the need for any manual labor. The robot works by being placed into the pool and will go to work capturing any of the floating debris that could be lurking on the top of the water. The solar-powered design of the robot means it will work diligently to clear away debris without the need for a dedicated power connection.