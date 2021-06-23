Hurt town council seeks to fill second empty seat this year
The Hurt town council has a vacancy after Steve Watson resigned from his post at a meeting last Tuesday. Watson's term as a council member was slated to end in November 2022. Watson said after the pandemic placed additional work-related constraints on his time, he felt it was no longer feasible for him to work both of his jobs and keep his seat on the council. But, he said he intentionally waited to resign until after the town's budget was approved.