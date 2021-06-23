The Boys season 3 spoilers: Meet Gunpowder, Supersonic, and Blue Hawk

Are you ready for In the Dark season 3 episode 3 to be here? We know that we’re both excited and nervous for this one. While we’ve seen the metaphorical deck be stacked against Murphy before, there’s always been somewhat of a saving grace: She’s had some friends to rely on. She was already in a bad spot to start off this season and moving forward, things are going to go from bad to worse. She’s largely alone, not in her typical environment, and all of her individual obstacles are amplified. This could be scary for her, but at the same time we don’t exactly think our lead character will be taken out of the equation in episode 3. Something more is coming; we just have to wait and see what that something is.