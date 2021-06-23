Cancel
Entertainment

Banksy copyright is removed from his works to make greeting cards

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanksy lost the rights to several of his works for refusing to reveal his identity. Now, the images he created to criticize the system will be sold as birthday cards and the like.

Banksy
#Greeting Cards#Birthday Cards#Copyright
