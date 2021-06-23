52 Things to Do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Without Going on Rides
You have sensory processing issues that are exacerbated by motion. You’re supervising a young child who is too short for some rides. Here are just some of many of the things you can do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios without going on rides. Note: Some of these items such as shopping, tours, and dining require additional purchases beyond park admission and some items may require advance reservations. Also note that some items may be temporarily paused or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.touringplans.com