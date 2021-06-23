52 Things to Do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Without Going on Rides

“You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” – Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight. When I joined TouringPlans back in late June of 2013, one of the things I wanted to do the most was covering the Disney Outlet Stores in Orlando. Even back then there were so many websites covering Walt Disney World, yet none of them ever covered this part of Orlando. I had pitched the concept to a site I had previously worked for and they had no interest. Maybe it was just to humor me, but Len Testa – the grand poobah of TP himself – signed off on the idea and in July I did the very first edition of this fine blog series.