Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

52 Things to Do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Without Going on Rides

By Erin Foster
touringplans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have sensory processing issues that are exacerbated by motion. You’re supervising a young child who is too short for some rides. Here are just some of many of the things you can do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios without going on rides. Note: Some of these items such as shopping, tours, and dining require additional purchases beyond park admission and some items may require advance reservations. Also note that some items may be temporarily paused or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

touringplans.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney Presents#The Racing Academy#Hollywood Vine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Disney
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Hollywood Studios Park Hours EXTENDED in August and September

Headed to Disney World to say goodbye to summer? We’ve got news for you!. Disney World park hours change every once in a while to reflect demand and having one more hour in the park can have a BIG effect on your vacation. Well, it looks like select Disney park hours have been EXTENDED in August and September!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: A Missing Hollywood Studios Animatronic is BACK!

Since Disney World reopened last summer, pre-shows were removed from rides as a safety precaution. Since the reopening, many pre-shows have been unavailable. But as restrictions have been changing around Disney, we’ve started to see the return of some pre-shows! Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith had the band back in the recording studio, Haunted Mansion’s room is stretching again, and Dinosaur saw the return of Dr. Seeker. And now, we found another awesome pre-show reopen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios and so is a missing animatronic!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

HURRY! Disney’s New Stitch Key is Going to Go FAST

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Happy June 26th! For fans of Lilo and Stitch, you may know today has 626 Day!. 626, of course, is in honor of our favorite space alien, Stitch! In...
TravelTheme Park Insider

Universal Studios Hollywood Adds Fireworks for July 4

The show, set to Universal movie music, will kick off at 9pm on July 4 and be included with park admission. Fireworks aren't usually on the schedule at Universal Studios Hollywood, which not only stands next to Universal's studio backlot but also those of Warner Bros. and Disney. California air quality regulations also make getting permits for fireworks productions less than trivial in the region. Not that that stops the countless illegal fireworks displays that fire off from backyards and rooftops across southern California every summer.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

EVERY Disney World Ride Without a Height Requirement

At Disney World there’s usually something to do for everyone, whether you’re into thrill rides, calm rides, watching a show, or eating every snack. Disney World offers quite a few rides with no height requirements, meaning people of all heights and ages (even babies!) can visit these attractions. If you ever wanted an extensive list of every no height limit attraction at Disney, we’ve got you covered.
Travelallears.net

Disney World Gives UPDATE on the Disney Dining Plan

Many of Disney World’s services have gradually returned since the parks’ reopening, as they gear up for the 50th Anniversary this fall. Disney has already shared sneak peeks of the rethemed rooms at the Contemporary and Polynesian Village Resorts, a new menu and Mary Poppins decor coming to Citricos, and details about new fireworks coming to EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. Today, Disney shared that another park staple will be returning soon — the Disney Dining Plan!
Travelallears.net

3 Things You Can Do in Disney World Now That You Couldn’t Do Six Months Ago

Upon reopening, Disney World was operating with a variety of different modifications. However, over the past several weeks a variety of things have slowly, but surely, been returning to Disney World. So, as Disney releases huge announcements about the future of Disney World, we’re giving you a look at three...
Cell Phonesallears.net

Can You Even Do Walt Disney World Without a Phone?

The My Disney Experience app is home to A LOT of features, ranging from a list of park wait times to Mobile Order to and the ability to find where the closest bathroom is!. But we’re breaking down all the features you didn’t know that you could use on My Disney Experience.
Orlando, FLtouringplans.com

The Last EVER Disney Outlet Store Photo Report (Maybe)

“You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” – Harvey Dent, The Dark Knight. When I joined TouringPlans back in late June of 2013, one of the things I wanted to do the most was covering the Disney Outlet Stores in Orlando. Even back then there were so many websites covering Walt Disney World, yet none of them ever covered this part of Orlando. I had pitched the concept to a site I had previously worked for and they had no interest. Maybe it was just to humor me, but Len Testa – the grand poobah of TP himself – signed off on the idea and in July I did the very first edition of this fine blog series.
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in July at Walt Disney World

Here is our list of offbeat (and not-so-offbeat) holidays in July with suggestions about how to observe them while you’re visiting Walt Disney World. As a nod to the opening of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival on July 15, we’ve included July FOOD holidays as well – how you choose to observe those are totally up to you, but you’re in the right place for all things food! So let the daily celebrations (and snacking) begin!!