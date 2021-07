Anyone who spends time outdoors in warm weather needs to be aware of diseases that can be transmitted by ticks. According to the CDC, tick-borne illnesses doubled in the U.S. between 2014 and 2016. Because ticks are so small, people might not even notice when they’ve been bitten by one. Sponsored by the UT Arboretum Society and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, Dr. Richard Gerhold will discuss the eco-epidemiology of tick-borne diseases in a Zoom presentation on Thursday, June 24th at 7:00 p.m.