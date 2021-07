I’m obviously biased. I had an English springer spaniel when I was at Clemson over 20 years ago. Needs frequent baths and lots of combing. A lil too protective even with close family members visiting. The last 9 years I’ve had the honor of loving a German shorthair pointer. I wanted the runt of the litter and I scored big time. Belle is super friendly and has never growled at me or anyone else that is within speaking distance. She will kill with licking you. Don’t get me wrong she barks at strangers until I speak or show friendship. Belle has grown up with both my children since birth. She whines like crazy when she wants to be played with. Only negative I have found is that she loves to dig holes either chasing crickets or lizards, or excavates out a cool spot underneath my boat. She doesn’t dig much. When belle was a puppy she would chew on everything, including the corners of my house and deck steps.