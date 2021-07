Over the last year or so, TikTok has become an instrumental part of the music industry. The social media app has been solely responsible for several new songs becoming hits and for old songs getting a second wind. Country music star Walker Hayes has officially become one of the latest artists to reap the benefits of TikTok popularity after his song “Fancy Like” started getting a lot of attention on the platform. The song appeals to people of all ages, and fans are enjoying doing dances to the catchy tune. For Walker, the success of the song on TikTok may be a bit of a surprise, but he can’t help but be grateful for it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Walker Hayes.