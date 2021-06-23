Ranking the in-house replacements if Cole Beasley retires

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley does not agree with the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols. The league's updated guidelines, announced recently after an agreement with the NFL Players Association, significantly loosen restrictions on players and staff who've been fully vaccinated for COVID, while upholding many of 2020's requirements -- masking, social distancing, etc. -- for those who've not been vaccinated. Now, a day after tweeting critiques of the protocols, Beasley says he's prepared to walk away from the game over the issue, noting in a statement Friday that he's OK being "forced into retirement" because of his stances on COVID.