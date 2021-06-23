Cancel
NFL

Ranking the in-house replacements if Cole Beasley retires

By Aarron Van Buren
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Beasley may retire, creating a potential hole that the Buffalo Bills need to fix. With nothing new happening since his infamous Twitter rant about a week ago and his “PSA“, The Buffalo Bills may need to start thinking about his replacement if Beasley decides to retire. While it’s debatable if Beasley would shift down to WR3 (or stay WR2 if he stays) with the addition of veteran free-agent Emmanuel Sanders, the problem still exists.

Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Cole Beasley rants about NFLPA's pushing of COVID-19 vaccine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley sent out a tweet Thursday that's already received quite a bit of pushback regarding his views on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Beasley - who is entering his third season with the Bills - seems upset that the NFL Players Association is encouraging players to take one of the available vaccines for the virus:
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could COVID protocols, vaccine stance make Cole Beasley retire?

Cole Beasley did not slow down his social media comments regarding COVID-19 and the vaccination on Friday. One day after taking to his account on Twitter to call the NFLPA “a joke” after agreeing to loosened protocols for players that receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Beasley has now released a “public service announcement.” In that, Beasley appears to hint that he’d consider retirement if COVID-19 protocols and rules for NFL players are not to his liking.
NFLBleacher Report

Bills’ Cole Beasley Responds to Criticism About Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has addressed his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine amid criticism of his stance. Beasley said Friday he "may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living." Cole Beasley @Bease11. Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm. "I have family members whose days are numbered,"...
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley says he may retire over NFL's new COVID restrictions for unvaccinated players

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley does not agree with the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols. The league's updated guidelines, announced recently after an agreement with the NFL Players Association, significantly loosen restrictions on players and staff who've been fully vaccinated for COVID, while upholding many of 2020's requirements -- masking, social distancing, etc. -- for those who've not been vaccinated. Now, a day after tweeting critiques of the protocols, Beasley says he's prepared to walk away from the game over the issue, noting in a statement Friday that he's OK being "forced into retirement" because of his stances on COVID.
NFLYardbarker

Cole on COVID: Former Cowboys WR Beasley Would ‘Rather Die Living’

NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley, the former Dallas Cowboys standout, is explaining why he's going unvaccinated after blasting the NFL and NFLPA for the league’s COVID-19 protocols. "If your scared of me then steer clear. Point. Blank. Period," Beasley wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. "I may die of...
NFLNBC Sports

Cole Beasley calls NFLPA “a joke” over 2021 COVID rules

Anyone who follows the NFL closely already knew which way the wind was blowing. Players, who for the most part don’t follow the sport like fans and media do, have only recently learned that the rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players will be very different in 2021. The players who...
NFLtheScore

Q&A: How to talk to vaccine skeptics like Cole Beasley

The primary takeaway from the NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason is that both the league and the National Football League Players Association are strongly encouraging players to get vaccinated without mandating that they do so. For vaccinated players, there are virtually no restrictions. But the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cole Beasley has vitriolic words for NFLPA

Cole Beasley has continued to speak his mind about the COVID-19 policies and the NFLPA. With the help of Twitter, every NFL athlete has a huge platform with tons of followers. Once the new COVID-19 protocols came out for unvaccinated players, it wasn’t going to take long until we heard something from Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley addresses virus protocol concerns with NFLPA

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said he spoke with the NFLPA soon after complaining about its jointly agreed-to policy with the NFL regarding COVID-19 protocols. The policy, which applies to training camp and the preseason, heavily restricts unvaccinated players while allowing vaccinated players to return to...
NFLYardbarker

Bills Receiver Cole Beasley Rips Union Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols

Bengals running back Joe Mixon ripped the NFL Players Association on Wednesday following the release of new COVID-19 protocols. The NFLPA negotiated rules with the league that are going to make life much tougher on unvaccinated players. Mixon isn't the only upset about the negotiated rules. Buffalo Bills wide receiver...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Cole Beasley infuriated with NFL’s ‘crazy’ new COVID-19 policies

Cole Beasley is ticked off by the NFL’s latest COVID-19 protocols. On Wednesday, the NFL and NFLPA released updated guidelines for the upcoming training camp and preseason. While fully vaccinated players will benefit from a drastic ease in restrictions, unvaccinated players will remain heavily limited in their activity. Beasley, a...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Cole Beasley not willing to follow COVID protocols, even if he’s forced to retire

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has easily been the most outspoken player in the NFL regarding COVID-19 over the last month. While some players have said they won’t get the vaccine, Beasley has gone further than anyone saying he’s not going to follow any of the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, put the union on blast, and even say he would retire rather than be forced into something in which he didn’t believe.
NFLBuffalo News

Bills receiver Cole Beasley says he has no regrets for comments on vaccine

Cole Beasley’s standing by what he said. The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver spoke out recently about the agreement between the NFL and the league’s players’ association regarding Covid-19 protocols. Beasley, who has chosen not to be vaccinated, wrote last week that if he’s “forced into retirement, so be it,” based on his apparent dissatisfaction regarding how the 2021 season will be conducted for players who have been vaccinated versus those who have not.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cole Beasley furious at COVID-19 protocol requirements for unvaccinated players

Veteran Buffalo Bills wideout Cole Beasley took to Twitter to let everyone know how furious he is with the COVID-19 protocols. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has made it more than clear that he’s not getting the COVID-19 vaccination. Several players across the NFL have come out and said they won’t be doing so too. Well, the NFL’s new policies for vaccinated vs. unvaccinated players has come out and countless playmakers are furious.