Ranking the in-house replacements if Cole Beasley retires
Cole Beasley may retire, creating a potential hole that the Buffalo Bills need to fix. With nothing new happening since his infamous Twitter rant about a week ago and his “PSA“, The Buffalo Bills may need to start thinking about his replacement if Beasley decides to retire. While it’s debatable if Beasley would shift down to WR3 (or stay WR2 if he stays) with the addition of veteran free-agent Emmanuel Sanders, the problem still exists.buffalowdown.com