If you're serious about your 4K ultra-high definition televisions, you're already well aware of LG's amazing OLED television sets. The CX series, one of our favorites, have been superseded by the new-for-2021 C1 series, and they are absolutely gorgeous. If you're in the market for a new TV and you want a premium set with the best possible picture, these LG OLEDs are on sale for Amazon Prime Day at both Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.