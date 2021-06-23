Cancel
Video Games

Limbo, Prodeus and More Coming To Xbox Game Pass Soon

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xbox Game Pass has been one of the most viable ways for gamers to ‘try out’ games and have access to a wide variety of games without spending the full price. Xbox’s Game Pass subscription service has been a major success. During E3 and the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, it was announced that many games are coming to the Xbox Game Pass over the next few months. Furthermore, the Xbox Games Pass currently has major releases on its platform such as Halo, Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance, Scarlet Nexus and much more. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Edition is currently available on Cloud, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC for USD$14.99, however for the next seven days there is a 93% sale, making it USD$1.00. With that being said, today, Xbox have announced even more content, games and updates coming to the service.

cogconnected.com
