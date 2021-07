The valuation of in-space transportation company Momentus Inc. has been cut in half in a revised merger agreement with the blank check company that is taking it public. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. filed an amended registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that shows Santa Clara-based Momentus will be valued at about $566.6 million after the merger. The companies had pegged their post-merger valuation at more than $1.1 billion when their deal was unveiled in October.