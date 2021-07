The number of attacks from, and payouts to, ransomware extortionists continue to rise despite only 20% saying giving into demands is the best course, Menlo Security finds. There's a growing reluctance to play ransomware demands, Menlo Security found in an online poll, but that reluctance may not reflect what victims are actually doing when hit by an attack. Respondents overwhelmingly agreed that ransoms shouldn't be paid, with 79% saying so, while 20% said paying ransoms is the best way out. Sixty-nine percent said they'd like to see prison time for ransomware perpetrators, and 60% said the scheme should be treated the same as terrorist attacks.