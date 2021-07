It really seems that no one was paying close attention to how the Jags got to be the NFL team with the 1st pick of the 2021 draft. The Jags won their 1st game of the season, then lost 6 straight up to their off week. And it was clear that after their off week, the Jags aim was for that #1 pick, and they done absolutely nothing to hurt themselves in the race for the #1 pick against the Jets that at the time was thought to be the team to get TL16 as the 1st pick of the draft until they slipped up and won 2 of their last 3 games of the season games that took them out of the running for the #1 draft pick and handed it right over to the Jags!!!!