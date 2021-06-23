Cancel
The National Eviction Ban Will Likely Be Extended Through July. What That Means for Renters

By Annie Nova, CNBC
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium was scheduled to expire on June 30, but will likely remain in place for at least another month now. Even as the pandemic peters out, more than 10 million Americans remain behind on their rent. Struggling renters will likely have a...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

