The National Eviction Ban Will Likely Be Extended Through July. What That Means for Renters

Sophia Samuel of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, faced the difficult choice that millions of Americans across our Nation are forced to confront. She built a successful career as a professor, earning $80,000 per year. However, her personal success coincided with a decline in her parents’ health. Her mother, Elita, and her father, Albert, were both diagnosed with cancer. They also battled other chronic conditions, including diabetes and heart disease. On their own at home, they struggled. Sophia helped where and when she could, but her parents needed more hands-on care. For Sophia, it was important that her parents were able to receive care at home, lest they be sent to a nursing home where they might be separated. She left her job as a professor and accepted work with a home care agency, which hired her to provide care for her parents. Sophia’s salary went from $80,000 to $22,000 per year. She went from preparing syllabi to managing all aspects of her parents’ care. Sophia is not alone though.