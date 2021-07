The ongoing saga over whether or not the Patriots will still have cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the roster at the start of the 2021 season has its latest update. A wide range of offseason reports about Gilmore and New England have emerged since the end of the 2020 season. One in March claimed it was a “foregone conclusion” that the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would be traded. Quickly, those reports were walked back, but only to ramp back up again at the potential of the Patriots trading up in the draft (with Gilmore included as a part of the prospective deal).