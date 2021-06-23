COLUMN: Challenges to authentic reapportionment

Every 10 years after the census concludes, Oklahoma state House members’ district lines are redrawn to equalize the number of constituents each legislative seat represents. There are 101 Oklahoma House seats in the Oklahoma Legislature for 3,932,870 citizens, which ideally would cut Oklahoma into square block state House districts each containing 38,939 citizens. But the population isn’t spread out evenly across the state. When you look at an Oklahoma map of the proposed redistricting, large solid-colored areas are the places where the amount of land is greater in proportion to the number of people. Likewise, densely-populated urban districts are smaller geographically.