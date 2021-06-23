BELIEVER'S WORKSHOP 6-24-21: Taking scriptural meds for pottymouth
It was foolish jesting (see Ephesians 5) with a friend. I knew immediately I shouldn't have said what I did. That kind of kidding/joking came from my old life. I don't talk like that anymore—well, obviously, mostly I don't. So, I repented and felt bad for quite a while. As I meditated, I recognized a couple of things that probably stirred up my past behavior. One thing I corrected. The other I can't completely, so I asked God to help me remember I'm a Christian— at all times.