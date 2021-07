Canada has recorded its highest temperatures on record as the country’s west, along with the US Pacific north-west, suffer an unprecedented heatwave.The village of Lytton, in the interior of southern British Columbia, saw the mercury hit 46.6C on Sunday – an all-time high in the country’s 84-year-old record, officials said.The previous national record was 45C, which was set in Yellow Grass and Midale in Saskatchewan in July 1937.More than 40 other places in British Columbia also set new records, according to the Canadian weather agency.Officials warned temperatures could continue to rise this week. Speaking to CTV, Environment Canada senior...