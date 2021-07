At the beginning of the pandemic, when events started getting canceled and everything started shutting down — March of 2020 — a lot of people predicted that we would not be resuming normal activities until the latter half of 2021. It seemed like such a long stretch of time to consider, and an arbitrary prediction, too, but here we are and it’s July, which begins the latter half of 2021, and we’re just now starting to get back to normal. So I guess they were right.