Staten Island, NY

How much would it cost to add a social worker to each NYC public school?

By Annalise Knudson
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As New York City works to add more social workers to public schools, a new report found that it will come at a hefty cost. At the request of Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, the New York City Independent Budget Office (IBO) released a report that detailed how much it would cost to add a social worker to support students in those 423 public schools in New York City that currently don’t have one.

