Blue Springs bus line returns in October

The Blue Springs Express bus line, which made weekday round trips into downtown Kansas City, is expected to resume in October, the Kansas City Area Transit Authority says. The KCATA earlier this month said that line, along with bus service to Truman Medical Centers-Lakewood, should also return that month as part of a route combined with an IndeBus route and extended into downtown Lee’s Summit. Details on the Blue Springs Express have not yet been announced, but the route’s impending return was part of release in mid-June about myriad route changes going into effect starting Oct. 3.