Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Blue Springs bus line returns in October

Blue Springs Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Springs Express bus line, which made weekday round trips into downtown Kansas City, is expected to resume in October, the Kansas City Area Transit Authority says. The KCATA earlier this month said that line, along with bus service to Truman Medical Centers-Lakewood, should also return that month as part of a route combined with an IndeBus route and extended into downtown Lee’s Summit. Details on the Blue Springs Express have not yet been announced, but the route’s impending return was part of release in mid-June about myriad route changes going into effect starting Oct. 3.

www.examiner.net
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Springs, MO
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Kansas City, MO
Traffic
City
Kansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Traffic
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Blue Line#Blue Ridge#The Blue Springs Express#Kcata#Indebus#Price Chopper#Mcdonald#Crysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Walmart
Related
Kansas City, MOmeatpoultry.com

RTE entrees continue to grow in demand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With convenience still at the very top of most consumers’ wish lists, demand for ready-to-eat entrees continues to surge. And more and more, time-starved shoppers are turning to their retail grocery perimeter departments for meals that deliver not only convenience but also flavor, quality and value.