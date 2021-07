CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s son, Pat DeWine, is expected to run for chief justice of the state Supreme Court in 2022. You can listen online here. Meanwhile, the governor says he’s planning to sign a bill that will list party affiliations of candidates for the Supreme Court on election ballots. Is this a conflict of interest? A spokesperson for DeWine didn’t directly address whether or how his son’s likely candidacy informs the governor’s view of the bill. In Cuyahoga County, officials have approved an $8 million contract to begin preliminary designs for a new county jail. And sightings of a black bear in Northeast Ohio are causing a stir.