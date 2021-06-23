Healthcare Advances Represent New Investment Opportunities, Strategists Say

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Increasing digitalization in the healthcare sector is expected to boost growth of the big data in healthcare market over the forecast period. Digitization significantly transforms processes, services, functions, and product development in the healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing adoption of e-commerce in the sector has led to generation of high amount of data, referred to as ‘big data’. This in turn increases demand for optimum utilization of this data for reducing costs, providing targeted products and services, and avoiding duplication of work. Big data solution can simplify and analyze complex and diverse data, a task that is otherwise challenging using conventional software and hardware. Moreover, trivial data management tools and methods are not viable in managing big data. Various tools such as Pentaho, Hadoop, Cloudera, and MongoDB are available in the market for this purpose that aid in data cleaning, mining, and analyzing of big data. Tableau, Silk, and Chartio are some of the data visualization tools that aid in convenient and readable presentation of data.