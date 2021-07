Just months after previously being shot at by police, a Gaston County man was fatally shot as he fled from authorities Wednesday morning, officials said. Uniformed officers were carrying out an arrest warrant on two suspects at a Bessemer City home in the 100 block of Sunset Lane when they spotted 44-year-old Billy Jack Barker, who also was wanted on outstanding warrants, according to a police news release. Barker ran when officers approached him, and he ignored their commands to stop and show his hands, according to the release.