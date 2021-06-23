Cayuga Hospitality Consultants Welcomes Three New Hospitality Consultants

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is delighted to announce the addition of three new hospitality consultants, Jens Busch, David Salcfas, and Haydee Cruz, each with diverse areas of expertise. They are ready to help hospitality clients succeed in achieving their business goals and objectives. With the addition of the new consultants, Cayuga Hospitality Consultants can continue to provide unique and unequaled solutions to any challenge for its clients.