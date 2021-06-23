Cancel
San Angelo, TX

Chicken Farm Has Back to Back Events July 2nd & 3rd

By Chuck Baker
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's awesome that the Chicken Farm Art Center is celebrating their 50th year of promoting the arts and they have two special events coming up on July 2nd and 3rd. The Chicken Farm invites you to enjoy their next Concert in The Yard on Friday, July 2nd from 6-9 pm. Admission is FREE to enjoy a wide range of current and classic songs in numerous musical genres performed by local musicians. Bring a picnic basket, refreshments and lawn chairs. You'll find it to be a very casual atmosphere. If you would like to do some shopping, Resident Artist Shops will be open and Artist Booths set up.

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

