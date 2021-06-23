Chicken Farm Has Back to Back Events July 2nd & 3rd

This is a great week to have some fun in and around San Angelo with a number of things going on!. SHOWDOWN IN SAN ANGELO SAT & SUN, JUNE 26TH & 27TH. The Showdown in San Angelo Drag Boat Races are this Sat & Sun, June 26th & 27th and you can save some money on admission this Wednesday & Thursday. Join us Wednesday from 4-6 pm at your neighborhood Walmart on Knickerbocker. Buy two weekend passes and receive a free cooler pass! Check out the boats from different classes along with some drivers. This Thursday get the same deal of buying two weekend passes and receive a free cooler pass at the Spring Creek Marina store from 5-7 pm!