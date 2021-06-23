Frederick Phelps

Frederick I. Phelps, 70, of Prairie du Chien, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 18, 1950, in McGregor, Iowa, the son of Irvin and Mildred (Boege) Phelps. He grew up around the Motor Mill in Elkader, Iowa, and largely thought of this as home. He attended Elkader High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army and later served in the National Guard. He served his country for many years, gained the rank of Master Sergeant and became the area’s recruiter for the U.S. Army National Guard.