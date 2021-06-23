Cancel
Alabama State

Troy professor organizes free virtual film festival for Alabama high school, college students

By Peggy Ussery
Dothan Eagle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY – Alabama high school and college students are invited to submit films for a free virtual film festival organized by a design professor at Troy University. YellowHammer Film Festival is geared to students interested in learning more about filmmaking and animation. The one-day film festival will consist of virtual workshops, critiques, a keynote speaker, a student exhibition and an awards ceremony. The festival will be held July 31 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Submissions are due by July 15. YellowHammer Film Festival was made possible by an Alabama Humanities Alliance (AHA) major grant and matching monies from Troy University.

dothaneagle.com
