Big E took to Twitter today and reacted to The New Day being named the #1 greatest tag team in WWE history. As noted, the fifth and final episode of WWE’s 50 Greatest Tag Teams premiered on the WWE Network and Peacock today, revealing the last set of tag teams to make up the full list, and revealing The New Day at #1. WWE ranked The Hardys #2, The Hart Foundation at #3, Edge and Christian at #4, and The Dudleys at #5.