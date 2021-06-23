Schwab Survey Shows Worker Optimism In Achieving Retirement Goals
Confidence in reaching retirement goals has risen sharply among 401(k) plan participants, according to a survey from Schwab Retirement Plan Services. The 2021 401(k) Participant Survey revealed that 53% said they are "very likely" to achieve their retirement goals, compared with 37% at the beginning of the pandemic. An overwhelming 91% of respondents said they feel either very or pretty good about their financial health.www.fa-mag.com