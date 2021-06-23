Cancel
San Francisco, CA

After Five Years of Singledom, I Fell in Love — During the Pandemic

The Bold Italic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResponses to my news have included lines like “yes, I saw that!” or “CUTE!” or “oh my god me too!”. I first saw Fernando on the dating app Hinge. Despite both of us living in San Francisco for more than five years and sharing mutual acquaintances, we had never crossed paths. We were both booked to (in full drag) take a packed bus to Reno, Nevada to gamble and drink with other crusty loud mouths over last Easter weekend. Alas, Covid-19 canceled the drag trip, and it’s unclear if even that would’ve rocketed or snuffed our chances together.

