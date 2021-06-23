Pacifico Aquaculture Appoints Per-Roar Gjerde as CEO

The World’s First and Only Producer of Ocean-Raised Striped Bass Names Accomplished Industry Veteran to Lead the Business. Pacifico Aquaculture (“Pacifico”), a leader in sustainable aquaculture and the world’s first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, today announced that veteran aquaculture executive Per-Roar Gjerde will be joining the company as CEO, effective June 22, 2021. Mr. Gjerde brings an extensive background in the seafood industry, most recently serving in several senior executive positions at Mowi, one of the largest seafood companies in the world and the world’s largest producer of Atlantic salmon. He joins Pacifico Aquaculture at a watershed moment for the company that just received Fair Trade certification, the first fish farm in the Americas to achieve this distinction.