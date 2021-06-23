Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pacifico Aquaculture Appoints Per-Roar Gjerde as CEO

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World’s First and Only Producer of Ocean-Raised Striped Bass Names Accomplished Industry Veteran to Lead the Business. Pacifico Aquaculture (“Pacifico”), a leader in sustainable aquaculture and the world’s first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, today announced that veteran aquaculture executive Per-Roar Gjerde will be joining the company as CEO, effective June 22, 2021. Mr. Gjerde brings an extensive background in the seafood industry, most recently serving in several senior executive positions at Mowi, one of the largest seafood companies in the world and the world’s largest producer of Atlantic salmon. He joins Pacifico Aquaculture at a watershed moment for the company that just received Fair Trade certification, the first fish farm in the Americas to achieve this distinction.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Pacifico Aquaculture#Prweb#Fair Trade#Mowi Chile#Mowi Norway Region West#Michelin#Agriculture Aquaculture#Food Beverage Products#Butterfly#Baltz Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessMySanAntonio

Galloway Appointed CEO as ProAct Safety Founder Retires

ProAct Safety announced, effective immediately following the retirement of founder and CEO Terry Mathis, Shawn M. Galloway has taken the position of CEO. After service in the US Army, a career in engineering and process safety consulting, Galloway joined ProAct Safety in 2005, overseeing the firm’s consulting efforts. In 2009, he became President and Chief Operating Officer, leading all global operations and client engagements for the firm. During this time, through a concentration on the four components of safety – strategy, culture, leadership, and employee involvement and engagement – ProAct Safety has become the most successful consultancy dedicated to helping organizations achieve and sustain safety excellence.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

PandoLogic Sales Executive Jason Putnam Wins Golden Bridge Globee® Award

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. PandoLogic, the hire intelligence company and world’s leading provider of programmatic job advertising, announced today that its senior vice president of Sales, Jason Putnam, was a Globee® Award winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The coveted annual Golden...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

CII appoints Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc as president

The UK's Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has appointed Aston Lark CEO Peter Blanc as its president for 2022, following the organisation's AGM help on Wednesday (30 June). Blanc (pictured) will takeover from Aon UK CEO Julie Page, who was appointed president last year. He currently heads Chartered insurance broker Aston...
Businesskfgo.com

PayPal appoints HP CEO Lores to board

(Reuters) – Payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had appointed Enrique Lores, chief executive officer of HP Inc, to its board of directors, effective June 29. Lores took over as HP’s top boss in 2019, after starting as an engineering intern in a career spanning more than...
Businessdallassun.com

Medifirst Solutions Appoints New CEO

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTC PINK:MFST) (the 'Company' or 'Medifirst') is pleased to announce naming Thomas Griffin as the Company's CEO. In the last 25 years, Mr. Griffin has been a global entrepreneur with proven success, a seasoned advisor and investor; a well-respected aviation, finance and business development executive. He places emphasis on profitability and growth which his partners and stakeholders trustfully embrace. In 2019, he was awarded with 'Pioneer Award' by the '5th China Capital Forum.' Mr. Griffin has recently relocated back to the US from Asia.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Craig Grossgart and Lisa Johnstone join Seko global ocean leadership team

SEKO Logistics has appointed Craig Grossgart and Lisa Johnstone (pictured above) to its global ocean product leadership team. Mr Grossgart is the new senior vice president of global ocean product, based in Houston, and reports to US CCO Terry Unrein,. He has over 20 years of experience in logistics in...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Endeavor China Appoints Sum Huang as New CEO

Endeavor’s China subsidiary has appointed Sum Huang as its chief executive, the company said Tuesday. Huang was most recently the co-founder and partner of Shanghai-headquartered content provider XG Entertainment, which raised capital from Alibaba CICC and YF Capital during his tenure. He helped the company build its content development and production business, produced live concerts, and established a branded content team that formed a TikTok-based multi-channel media business.
BusinessBillboard

Canada's SOCAN Appoints Jennifer Brown to CEO

Canadian rights management organization SOCAN announced Tuesday (June 29) that Jennifer Brown has been appointed CEO, effective immediately. She has held an interim CEO position since April 2020 and has been with the company since 1995. Brown was directly selected for the position by SOCAN’s board of directors in a...
BusinessTimes Union

The Planet Group Announces Agreement to Acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a Full-Service IT Staff Augmentation Firm

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire OmniPoint Staffing, a full-service IT staff augmentation firm that specializes in providing highly skilled resources for ERP and infrastructure projects.
BusinessStamford Advocate

SAM Announces Acquisition of Marbach

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. SAM Companies, the nation’s leading provider of geospatial and construction services, is pleased to announce that on June 25, 2021, it completed the acquisition of Marbach, Brady & Weaver, Inc. and Marbach-Palm, Inc., collectively known as Marbach, a multidisciplinary land surveying and engineering company operating in the Great Lakes region.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba appoints CEO Tsunakawa as interim board chairman

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim board chairman on Friday after shareholders displeased with corporate governance at the Japanese conglomerate's ousted Chairman Osamu Nagayama. Nagayama's dismissal comes after an independent investigation he opposed establishing this month accused Toshiba of colluding with...
Businessjust-auto.com

Bosch appoints Stefan Hartung as new CEO

Bosch has appointed Stefan Hartung as new CEO. Hartung has been with Bosch for 17 years and a member of the Bosch board of management since 2013. As chairman of Mobility Solutions, he has been responsible for the company’s largest business sector since 2019. Prior to that, Hartung’s responsibilities included the Energy and Building Technology, as well as Industrial Technology business sectors.
Businessthefishsite.com

Pacifico hires ex-Mowi exec as it plans to expand

Pacifico Aquaculture, the world's first and only producer of ocean-raised striped bass, today announced that veteran aquaculture executive Per-Roar Gjerde has joined the company as CEO. Gjerde brings an extensive background in the seafood industry, most recently serving in several senior executive positions at Mowi, the world's largest producer of...
Businessmartechseries.com

Proof Authentication Announces Close Of Series A Funding And Appointment Of Brand Protection Veteran Dan McKinnon As New CEO

McKinnon Has Spent the Past 14 Years Leading Brand Protection Efforts at Global Athletic Brand New Balance. Proof Authentication Corporation today announced that Dan McKinnon has been appointed as CEO in connection with its recently closed Series A financing. Prior to joining Proof, Dan was the Head of Global Brand Protection at New Balance, one of the world’s largest sports footwear and apparel manufacturers. NYC-based VCFA Group led the round to fund the secondary buyout of DSS Digital, Inc., a leader in anti-counterfeit authentication technology and brand protection solutions, from its parent Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS). The financing will also provide growth capital to help Proof achieve its mission of engineering the world’s premier anti-counterfeiting authentication solutions.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OPKO Health Appoints Katherine Stueland As President And CEO Of GeneDx

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Katherine Stueland as President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx, Inc., the global genomics subsidiary of OPKO's BioReference Laboratories. Ms. Stueland joins GeneDx from Invitae Corporation (NVTA) - Get Report, where she served most recently as Chief Commercial Officer, establishing the corporate brand as Invitae evolved from a private company to a public entity with a market capitalization exceeding $6 billion.
New York City, NYnrdc.org

NRDC Appoints Manish Bapna as President and CEO

NEW YORK – The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) today announced that it has appointed Manish Bapna as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 23rd. Bapna currently serves as Interim President and CEO of the World Resources Institute (WRI). “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to overcome the climate crisis...
WorldLaw.com

Virginia Briggs Appointed to Replace Sacked CEO at Australia’s MinterEllison

Property lawyer Virginia Briggs has been appointed chief executive and managing partner of MinterEllison, replacing Annette Kimmitt, who was sacked in March. Briggs, who is currently the firm’s acting CEO, head of its infrastructure, construction and property business and a member of the executive leadership team, will take over leadership of the firm July 1.
Honolulu, HImauinow.com

Locally Founded Tourism Design Firm Appoints Moore as President and CEO

WATG, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism design firms, announced the appointment of David D. Moore AIA, as President + Chief Executive Officer. Moore joined WATG in 1989 in the firm’s Honolulu office and is currently Chairman of the Board. Moore’s appointment was made in February. He succeeds Anthony Mallows, who has led the firm with distinction since 2017. Moore is the first CEO from WATG to be based in Asia Pacific, a region he pioneered for the firm in the 1990s.