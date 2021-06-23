cnvrg.io Named "Best Machine Learning Company" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

Claudio Scola, head of product management EMEA at Lumen Technologies, discusses the importance of edge computing for innovation in a data-driven world. A recent survey, conducted by IDC and sponsored by Lumen Technologies and Intel Corporation, indicates that two-thirds of global IT leaders are implementing edge computing, a distributed model where data processing happens closer to the point of digital interaction. IDC predicts that by 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge; and by 2024, the number of apps at the edge will increase by 800%. So why is edge high on today’s IT agenda?