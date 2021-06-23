H/L Ventures Announces Closing of its CityRock Venture Capital Fund
Focused on High Growth, Positive Impact, and Diverse Founding Teams. H/L Ventures (https://h-l.vc/), a pioneer in the venture studio and impact investing world, today announced the closing of its Series A fund CityRock Venture Partners, LP ("CityRock"). CityRock, like all H/L Ventures investment funds, is focused on investing in companies at the nexus of growth, impact, and diversity. Closed to new investment, CityRock launches with a six-company portfolio, all of which are founded and led by underrepresented entrepreneurs.