Iowa State basketball announces opponent for Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Michael Swain
Cover picture for the articleIowa State basketball now knows its opponent in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. On Wednesday, it was announced that Iowa State would take on Missouri in the annual event. The game will take place at Hilton Coliseum and will be played on Jan. 29. It will be the first time that Iowa State has hosted a Big 12/SEC Challenge game since the 2017-18 season. A start time and television information for the game will be announced at a later date.

