COLUMN: The perks and pitfalls of saying 'no'

Turns out, it’s a whole lot easier to have no money than it is to have a little money. The key word with no money is “no." No, you can’t travel. No, we can’t hire more help. No raises, no parties, no new equipment. If this were a Broadway show, you can almost imagine the fun you could have with the song and dance finale: "No, no, no, No, NOOO!" "No" builds teamwork and camaraderie. We have a common enemy: going broke. People are creative, supportive of one another, generous when others have a need.