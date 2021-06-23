Public Notices For Leelanau County
SUTTONS BAY TOWNSHIP – Synopsis of June 9, 2021 The Suttons Bay Township Board held its regular meeting on June 6, 2021 Present: Supervisor Bahle, Clerk Van- Huystee, Treasurer Petroskey, Trustee Nixon, Absent: Debbie Slocombe Reports received – Treasurer, Planning & Zoning, Fire Authority, Parks & Rec. Previous meeting minutes were approved and authorization was received to pay the bills. Discussion revised Memorandum of Understanding; Leelanau Soccer Club/Field use and maintenance. Discussion township noise ordinance. Discussion Recreation Committee Bylaws. Approved audit with Tobin & Co. A complete copy of the Minutes can be reviewed at the Township Offices, 95 W. Fourth St., Suttons Bay. Respectfully submitted, Sandra VanHuystee, Township Clerk.