Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Landscaper injured in Pelican Marsh mowing accident could return to work

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giQw5_0adI4bQ400

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Pelican Marsh landscaper who was trapped under a mower for 10 minutes could be returning to work.

The mower tipped over into a pond in the community back in May. Celestino Palacio, the landscaper in the Pelican Marsh community, has been working there for 21 years, according to the general manager with Pelican Marsh.

After the mower accident, Palacio was taken to Lee Memorial, where he was in fair condition. The general manager said he was recently transferred to NCH for a rehab program but has since been doing well and was discharged about a week ago.

Palacio could return to work as early as late next week. The community said they would hold a celebration for Palacio once he returns.

Community Policy
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...