Suttons Bay, MI

IRENE PERO

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith profound sadness and love, the family of Irene Pero announces her passing on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Suttons Bay, Michigan. Irene was born in Reese, Michigan on February 17, 1930 to the late Merle and Julia Metzler. Irene met her future husband, J. Kenneth Pero, on a blind date in Bay City, Michigan. They were married on November 5, 1949 and their time in Bay City was spent raising a family and getting together with a multitude of friends which continued into retirement. They wintered in Florida and Arizona often with Bay City friends and family. J. Kenneth preceded Irene in death in November 2008.

