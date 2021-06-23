Report: Nets willing to ‘at least listen’ to trade offers for Kyrie Irving
There may not be a more high-maintenance player in the NBA than Kyrie Irving, a polarizing, oft-injured presence who just happens to be one of the most talented scorers of his generation. Recently, Irving spent the final three games of Brooklyn’s postseason run as a spectator, nursing an ankle injury as the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and a hobbled James Harden, took the Bucks to overtime of Game 7 before finally bowing out of the Eastern Conference semis Saturday night at Barclays Center.www.audacy.com