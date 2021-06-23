Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Nets willing to ‘at least listen’ to trade offers for Kyrie Irving

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There may not be a more high-maintenance player in the NBA than Kyrie Irving, a polarizing, oft-injured presence who just happens to be one of the most talented scorers of his generation. Recently, Irving spent the final three games of Brooklyn’s postseason run as a spectator, nursing an ankle injury as the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and a hobbled James Harden, took the Bucks to overtime of Game 7 before finally bowing out of the Eastern Conference semis Saturday night at Barclays Center.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Matt Sullivan
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Bucks#Kremlin#Gm#Usa Today#Celtics Lab#Covid#Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving's Status For Game 7 Revealed

Kyrie Irving's play with the Brooklyn Nets had been nothing short of phenomenal this season. With him playing the point, the Nets were looking unstoppable in the playoffs, and with Kevin Durant and James Harden alongside him, it was hard to bet against them. Unfortunately, Irving suffered an ankle injury during Game 4 of the team's second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and since that time, the Nets have struggled.
NBAabc7ny.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving to miss Game 7 vs. Bucks with ankle sprain

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Saturday's Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to coach Steve Nash. Nash said that Irving has "miles to make up" before he could return to the court. He added, however, that if the Nets advance, the team anticipates Irving will...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Officially out for Game 7

Irving (ankle) will not play in Saturday's Game 7 against Milwaukee, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Irving is getting treatment on his ankle but still has 'miles to make up' in his rehab, according to coach Steve Nash. This was the likely outcome, so it shouldn't change much in regard to the Nets' plans. James Harden was able to generate a little more offense in Game 6 than he was able to in Game 5, but overall, the offense still struggled. Landry Shamet was the only bench player who saw non-garbage time minutes in Game 6.
NBAtheScore

Nash expects Kyrie to return to lineup if Nets advance

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash expects Kyrie Irving to return from his ankle sprain later in the playoffs if the team advances past the Milwaukee Bucks. "It is not a season-threatening situation," Nash said, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. However, the head coach added that Irving has "miles to...
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kyrie Irving out for Game 7; Kawhi Leonard not traveling to Phoenix for WCF, per report

As the NBA approaches the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the health of the teams remaining in the field has thus far been the biggest story of the postseason. The flurry of injuries in these playoffs continues a trend that began in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly feel it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBARealGM

Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Game 7, Could Return If Nets Advance

Kyrie Irving has been ruled for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but he could return should the Brooklyn Nets advance to the next round. Irving suffered a sprained ankle in Game 4 of the series. Steve Nash indicated Irving still has some "miles to make up." "It's not...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Kyrie Irving Unavailable For Game 7, Return Possible Later In Playoffs

All-Star Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will officially miss Game 7 of Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series against the Bucks on Saturday, tweets Ian Begley of SNY. Nets head coach Steve Nash said that Irving still has “some miles to make up” as he continues to treat a sprained right ankle that he incurred in the Nets’ Game 4 loss to Milwaukee.
NBAnumberfire.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving (ankle) out for Game 7 showdown with Bucks on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) has been ruled out of Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Irving will not recover in time to play on Saturday and will remain sidelined for a pivotal showdown with the Bucks. Jeff Green started in Game 6's loss to Milwaukee and could draw another start in Game 7. Our models expect Green to play 26.5 minutes against the Bucks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash’s honest reaction to Kyrie Irving absence, James Harden injury

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is not losing faith despite the injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The Nets are facing their biggest and most important challenge of the season after the Milwaukee Bucks forced a Game 7 in their second-round series. It’s do-or-die on Saturday for Brooklyn, but they will have to take the fight without Irving who has been ruled out for the contest due to the ankle sprain he suffered in Game 4.
NBANew York Post

Nets plan to extend Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden contracts

The Nets can extend the Big 3 to long-term deals this offseason. But it could be challenging, and it’s guaranteed to be expensive. Still, GM Sean Marks made it sound as if that’s the plan. “It’s probably too early to begin discussing what their futures are, [but] obviously we’re committed...