Jamestown, NC

Council approves 2021-22 budget

By Carol Brooks
Yes Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jamestown Town Council unanimously approved a budget of $12,601,661 for fiscal year 2021-22 at its June 15 meeting. This is a 12 percent decrease from the 2020-21 budget. The Council first saw a proposed budget at its May 18 regular meeting. The revised budget approved is $22,500 higher than the May figure. The difference is seen in the General Fund and includes expenses for the town manager search expenses, Benchmark Planning for consultation of the Town's comprehensive plan, and purchase of new equipment for the golf course. The budget includes all Town operations, capital improvements, transfers and debt service.

