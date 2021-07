WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Ashley and East Bladen High School baseball teams came up short Wednesday night in their respective East Final playoff games. The third-seeded Screaming Eagles fell behind visiting 4th-seed Fuquay-Varina 2-0 early in the 4A matchup. Ashley scratched out a run on a groundout in the sixth inning to get to within a run, and had the tying run at second in the bottom of the seventh inning. But the hosts could not push it across and wound up losing 2-1 to the Bengals.